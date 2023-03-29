Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Announces Earnings Results

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 2.8 %

GROY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 430,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,708. The firm has a market cap of $306.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GROY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 176,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 15.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

