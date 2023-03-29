Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 655.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.92. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $145.54. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

