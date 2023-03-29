Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 401.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 2.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,088 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Shares of GWRE opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

