Goodman Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $313.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average of $300.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

