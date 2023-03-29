Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 344,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 568.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 278,600 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 48.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 843,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 274,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 294.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 327,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 244,250 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

