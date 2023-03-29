Gordon Haskett Downgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Hold

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of M opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

