Got Guaranteed Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $57.75 million and approximately $144,658.25 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

