Gpwm LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.1% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,213. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.37 and its 200-day moving average is $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

