Gpwm LLC Sells 319,258 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Gpwm LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.