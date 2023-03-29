Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

VRTX stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,500. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

