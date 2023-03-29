Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.75. 293,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

