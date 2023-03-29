Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $17.82 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,918 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sanofi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. 911,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

