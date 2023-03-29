Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $29.54 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $29,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.0 %

Albemarle stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.51. 651,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

