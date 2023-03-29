Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Up 1.4 %

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,784. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

