Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 215 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.18. 1,806,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

