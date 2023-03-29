Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,290. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

