Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 116,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 867,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,824,000 after buying an additional 74,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after buying an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.