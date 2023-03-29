Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,346 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,020,584. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

