Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,683 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.11. 247,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

