Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.05. 71,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,509. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.49.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

