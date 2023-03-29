Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,313,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.71. 28,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,912. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

