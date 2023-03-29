Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.73. 211,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $254.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.29. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.