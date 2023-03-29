Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.
Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.73. 211,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $254.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.29. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
