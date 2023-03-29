Grin (GRIN) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and $922,691.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,241.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00325433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00073158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00560032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00437682 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.