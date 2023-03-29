H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 960.0% in March

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 960.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.67%. Analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

