H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 960.0% in March

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 960.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.67%. Analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.