Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,773 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for about 3.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $102,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Management Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,401,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,906,148.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,906,148.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,079,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,132 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 167,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.35%.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

