Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 32,682 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 5.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $156,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $625.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,939. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.71. The company has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

