Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $120.36 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,786 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $120,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,499. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

