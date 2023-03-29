Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hanesbrands traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 5,327,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 13,469,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 108,377 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

