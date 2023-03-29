Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $22.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HARP. Truist Financial downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

