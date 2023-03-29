Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $22.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ronald Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HARP. Truist Financial downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
