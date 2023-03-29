Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,671 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,453,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after buying an additional 848,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,321,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

