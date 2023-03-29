Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $204.59 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

