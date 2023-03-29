Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average is $157.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

