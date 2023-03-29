Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,038 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,338,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,338,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,337 shares of company stock valued at $89,768,632. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

MRNA stock opened at $146.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

