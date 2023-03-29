HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,630 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

