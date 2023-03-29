HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

