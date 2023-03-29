HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,422 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after buying an additional 431,590 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,618,000 after buying an additional 101,645 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,820 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 711,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $79.07.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

