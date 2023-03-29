HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $154.82 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

