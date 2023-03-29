HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average is $135.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

