HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

