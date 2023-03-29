HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

