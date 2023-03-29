HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 206,370 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.