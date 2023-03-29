Head-To-Head Comparison: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $35.17, suggesting a potential upside of 65.88%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $589.68 million 2.33 -$33.83 million ($1.74) -12.18 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.