Head-To-Head Contrast: Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) versus Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) and Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aura Biosciences and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.86%. Given Aura Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.25% -36.04% Creative Medical Technology N/A -48.25% -46.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Creative Medical Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.96) -4.71 Creative Medical Technology $137,754.00 53.04 $19.21 million N/A N/A

Creative Medical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Creative Medical Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company which focuses on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications. Its products include CaverStem, FemCelz, StemSpine, and ImmCelz. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

