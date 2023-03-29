Head to Head Review: Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) versus Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $14.98 million 2.01 $2.48 million $0.96 12.24 Northrim BanCorp $134.40 million 2.01 $30.74 million $5.27 9.03

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ottawa Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 16.53% N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 22.87% 14.13% 1.16%

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.