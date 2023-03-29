Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.79 and a 12-month high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.23.
Insider Transactions at Headwater Exploration
In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 350,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$2,223,480.00. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.
Featured Stories
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.