Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.79 and a 12-month high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.23.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 350,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$2,223,480.00. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

HWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

