HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Short Interest Up 816.7% in March

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HEWA stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. HealthWarehouse.com has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

