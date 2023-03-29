Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Generac by 140.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,330,000 after acquiring an additional 176,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.58. 84,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $328.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.96.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.