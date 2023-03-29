Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,655 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after buying an additional 275,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after buying an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,475,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051 over the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.