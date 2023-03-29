Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 1,466 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

TFC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 1,244,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,933,818. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

