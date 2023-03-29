HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.25

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 48830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

